Aircraft carriers from Japan, the UK and the USA have conducted a major exercise in the Western Pacific, highlighted by the first landing of a UK-operated Lockheed Martin F-35B on a Japanese vessel.

The event reflects growing trilateral naval co-operation among key Asia-Pacific and allied powers, aimed at strengthening interoperability and demonstrating combined maritime strike capabilities amid China’s growing militarism.

The Royal Navy (RN) says four carriers took part in the nine-day activity: HMS Prince of Wales, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) JS Kaga, and the US Navy’s USS George Washington and USS America.

The training focused on maritime strike missions and simulated air combat. The America and Prince of Wales both operate the short take-off and vertical landing F-35B, while George Washington, the largest carrier in the group, operates the catapult-launched, arrestor cable-recovered F-35C. The Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler also operate from George Washington.

The UK F-35B landing on Kaga was flown by Lieutenant Rob Callaway of 845 Naval Air Squadron.

“Flying to the Kaga was a great experience,” says Callaway. “It was my first time flying to a Japanese vessel and they were incredibly professional and welcoming. I am looking forward to working with them again in the future.”

A US Marine Corps F-35B, also operating from Prince of Wales, joined Callaway on the sortie.

Japan has received the first three of the 42 F-35Bs it has on order, but the type has yet to begin operating from Kaga. The vessel and sister ship JS Izumo are officially designated “multi-functional destroyers”, but have undergone extensive modifications to operate the F-35B.

Prince of Wales and other RN vessels are on the Operation Highmast global deployment. The carrier and its air wing have already participated in other Asia-Pacific exercises, including Australia’s large-scale Talisman Sabre event from July to August.