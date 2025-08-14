The US government has approved the potential sale of guided bombs and rockets to Nigeria, valued at $346 million, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The package includes 1,002 Mk-82 227kg (500lb) bombs, air foil groups to provide stability and control for 113kg and 227kg bombs, fuzes, 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II rounds, and related equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in sub-Saharan Africa,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organisations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. Nigeria will have no difficulty absorbing these munitions into its armed forces.”

Contractors will include RTX Missiles and Defense, Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems.

Cirium fleets data shows that the Nigerian Air Force’s primary fixed-wing strike assets are 12 Embraer EMB-314 Super Tucanos. Other fixed-wing combat types include three Chengdu/Pakistan Aeronautical Complex JF-17s, 11 Chengdu F-7s and 12 Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jets in the ground-attack role.

The service also operates attack helicopters.