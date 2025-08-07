The US government has cleared possible upgrade work for the L3Harris MC-55A Peregrine electronic warfare aircraft due for delivery to Australia.

The Baseline 2 Upgrade for the aircraft, which is based on the Gulfstream G550 business jet, is valued at up to $404 million, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

“The Government of Australia has requested to buy equipment and services to support maintenance of its MC-55A aircraft fleet, to include major and minor modifications; spare parts; consumables and accessories; repair and return support; U.S. government and contractor engineering; technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support,” says the DSCA.

The DSCA does not specify what additional capability improvements the type will receive. In addition to electronic warfare, the MC-55A has an intelligence collection role. Australia is obtaining four MC-55As.

“The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to maintain its fleet of MC-55A aircraft that enhances its ability to conduct effective air operations and supports U.S. operations in the region,” adds DSCA.

“Australia will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

At the Avalon air show in March, L3Harris told FlightGlobal that the Royal Australian Air Force would receive the MC-55A before the end of 2025.

The aircraft had been slated for delivery in in 2023, but this was pushed back owing to challenges with modifying the airframe – the MC-55A has a long canoe fairing under the fuselage and other external changes – and obtaining certification.

Supplemental type certification was ultimately obtained in late 2024.

The MC-55A is envisaged working with all branches of Australia’s military with a clear focus on the electromagnetic spectrum.