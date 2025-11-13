The US government has cleared the possible sale of hundreds of Raytheon AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II air-to-air missiles to Denmark.

The potential deal is valued at $319 million and covers 340 weapons, as well as support equipment, training, logistics, and other support, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

“The proposed sale will improve Denmark’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its aviation forces’ interoperability with the United States and other allied forces as well as their ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest,” says the DSCA.

“Denmark currently operates the AIM-9X missile system with F-35A aircraft and ground-based air defence and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

In October, the Danish government said it would order 16 additional Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters, adding to its commitment for 27 examples.

Equipped with thrust vectoring and an imaging infrared seeker, the AIM-9X Block II has a lock-on-after-launch capability with a datalink that allows pilots to engage targets at 360˚.