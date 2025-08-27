The US government has cleared sustainment packages for Poland’s Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters and the UK’s Boeing C-17 strategic transports.

The possible Polish F-35 package is valued at $1.85 billion and covers a range of support for the type’s hardware, software and weapons, as well as other products and services, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

GE Aerospace, which provides several avionics and electrical power systems for the F-35, is listed as prime contractor.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe,” says the DSCA.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that Poland has three F-35As in service. Polish crews began training on the type this year, with Warsaw ultimately planning to operate 32 examples.

In addition, the US has cleared a possible $861 million support package for the UK’s C-17s, with Boeing listed as prime contractor.

The potential deal covers spare parts, modifications, software and other items.

“The proposed sale will improve the UK’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring the operational readiness of the Royal Air Force. Its C-17 fleet provides strategic airlift capabilities that directly support US and coalition operations around the world,” says the DSCA.

“The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

The RAF operates eight C-17s, which have an average age of 19.9 years, according to Cirium.