The US Navy (USN) has entered a contract that will enhance the ability of its Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to strike submarines at longer ranges.

In a $61 million contract adjustment, the USN exercised an option to obtain additional High Altitude Anti-Submarine warfare (HAAWC) systems, according to a Department of Defense contract announcement.

In 2022 Boeing had won a production contract for the system, essentially a wing-kit that turns a Raytheon Mk-54 torpedo into a precision-guided munition that can be launched from high altitude and longer ranges.

The weapon received its initial operating capability in 2022.

The P-8 plays a key role in anti-submarine warfare and can carry up to five Mk-54s in its weapons bay.

The USN did not disclose the number of units to be acquired.

Thim Theil, Boeing’s programme manager for HAAWC, has this to say of the USN’s decision: “This contract will enhance the navy’s anti-submarine operations through increased inventory.”

The USN faces a growing submarine threat from China, which continues to develop its conventional and nuclear-powered submarine forces.

Moreover, North Korea is determined to build its submarine force, and Russia retains a formidable submarine capability.

The HAAWC should allow P-8s to launch torpedoes from higher altitudes and longer ranges, helping the 737-derivative avoid enemy air defences. In addition, the system should improve response times against targets.