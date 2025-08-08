The US Navy has revealed the name of its newest aircraft, a secretive communications platform able to remotely command the service’s submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Known as the “Take Charge and Move Out” (TACAMO) fleet, the specialised aircraft will house communications equipment capable of connecting the US president and secretary of defense with the navy’s fleet of nuclear-armed missile submarines.

That role is currently filled by the Boeing E-6B Mercury, a derivative of the 707-300 airliner.

Those aircraft are operated by the land-based Strategic Communications Wing 1, which says its mission is to “receive, verify and retransmit Emergency Action Messages to US strategic forces”.

In the future, those aviators will carry out that mission in the E-6B replacement, now officially called “Phoenix II”.

The announcement of that name on 8 August follows the 2024 reveal of the new TACAMO fleet’s formal designation – the E-130J.

US Naval Air Systems Command says the choice of Phoenix, a mythical bird with the ability is to be reborn after death, nods to a previous TACAMO platform based on the Lockheed Martin C-130 transport.

That aircraft, the EC-130Q, served as the navy’s TACAMO aircraft from 1963 to 1993, before being replaced by the E-6.

“A phoenix is known for its resilience, exceptionally long lifespan and its ability to transform and continue its purpose,” says Captain Roger Davis, programme manager for the US Navy’s airborne strategic communications procurement office.

Davis says the new aircraft will transform the TACAMO mission, calling it a “new weapon system with unmatched survivability and longevity”.

While the Phoenix II will be based on a Lockheed Martin aircraft, Northrop Grumman is the prime contractor for the TACAMO recapitalisation under a $3.5 billion deal awarded in 2024.

The navy has not yet specified how many E-130Js it plans to field. The service operates 16 E-6Bs for the TACAMO mission.

The E-130J will become the latest variant of Lockheed’s C-130, which the manufacturer says already comes in 17 speciality versions, including numerous military missions, a firefighting water bomber and a commercial freighter.