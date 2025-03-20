The USA and regional allies have completed a major anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise near the US island of Guam.

The annual Sea Dragon event brough together fixed-wing ASW aircraft from the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Republic of Korea Navy, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), and US Navy (USN), according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

The Boeing P-8 figured prominently in the exercise. The USN brought two examples and the RAAF one, while the Indian Navy contributed a P-8I Neptune. The JMSDF contributed a Kawasaki P-1, and South Korea a Lockheed P-3 Orion.

Over a two-week period, the aircraft conducted tracking exercises with both a simulated training target as well as with an actual USN submarine. A major focus was “seamless, international mission coordination”.

The exercise comes amid a massive buildup of China’s conventional and nuclear submarine fleets.

“Operating alongside partner nations’ maritime patrol forces strengthens security and cooperation, contributing to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” says Lieutenant Commander Dan O’Keefe.

“The high level of coordination and skill displayed throughout the exercise underscores our commitment to shared regional security.”

The exercise also has a competitive element, where participants are rated on their tactics and ability to respond to a realistic scenario.

This year the RAAF P-8A team won, taking home the “Sea Dragon Belt”.