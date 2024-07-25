Avianca and Gol holding company Abra Group has signed a memorandum of understanding for five Airbus A350-900s.

Abra did not disclose a delivery timeline for the aircraft nor specify which carrier would operate the type. Neither Abra carrier currently operates A350s. Colombian carrier Avianca operates Boeing 787 widebodies, while Brazilian operator Gol – which is currently undertaking a Chapter 11 financial restructuring – is an all-narrowbody operator.

Abra chief executive Adrian Neuhauser says: “We believe the arrival of these five A350s, which offer a best-in-class passenger experience, are more fuel efficient and have a lower cost per seat than competitor aircraft, will allow us to strengthen our commitment to make travel more accessible and responsible.

”This also means better prices for customers with better connectivity between our continent and Europe, and will further consolidate Abra as one of the largest and most competitive air transportation groups in Latin America. The aircraft selection is consistent with the strategic announcements we have done this year and further executes on our long term vision.”