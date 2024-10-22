American Airlines’ regional subsidiary PSA Airlines plans to add 14 MHIRJ CRJ900s to its fleet of regional jets, with the first aircraft expected to be delivered next month.

The incoming twinjets will be purchased by American and leased to PSA, the Ohio-based regional says. The aircraft will operate under the American Eagle banner.

“PSA is on a well-planned growth trajectory that involves more team members flying more aircraft and customers as we continue to expand and enhance our operation,” says Dion Flannery, PSA’s chief executive.

He adds that the regional carrier has ”fully restored staffing, resurrected all our parked aircraft and inducted the last of the seven aircraft as part of a previous agreement”.

PSA currently operates 80 CRJ900s, and plans to operate a 94-strong fleet of the type once it completes its next integration phase. That process will involve converting the aircraft to PSA’s 76-seat, two-aisle configuration.

Dozens of regional jets are being resurrected from the Arizona desert and re-entering commercial service as regional carriers throughout the USA take advantage of a temporary reprieve in pilot attrition.