Dominican start-up carrier Arajet has a deal to lease a further five Boeing 737 Max 8s as it eyes flights to the USA.

Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation said on 24 February that it purchased five Max 8s from Boeing and has put those aircraft on long-term leases with Arajet.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin next year and continue into 2027.

Victor Pascheco, Arajet’s founding chief executive, said the incoming Max 8s will allow the airline to “continue to consolidate our fleet and our footprint in the region”.

Launched in September 2022, the start-up has been working establish a new air travel hub at Las Americas airport in Santo Domingo and expand its network to North America.

The carrier took its 10th Max 8 delivery in June 2024, adorning the jet with a Dominican-themed livery.

Fleets data from aviation analytics company Cirium show Arajet still operating 10 of the narrowbody Boeing jets, and holding orders for a further 23 of the type.

Arajet plans to launch flights between the Dominican Republic and Miami on 11 April, in addition to flights to Puerto Rico starting in June.

The carrier says it will also launch flights to New York this summer.