Saudi Arabian start-up carrier Riyadh Air says that its first 787-9 has left Boeing’s assembly line in Charleston, and will soon feature its soft purple paint scheme.

The widebody jet is seen in the final production position at Boeing’s 787 facility in images recently shared on social media. A hint of Riyadh’s lavender livery appears on the aircaft’s tail.

Riyadh, which preparing to launch revenue flights later this year after obtaining its air operator’s certificate, confirmed on 26 August that the jet is “on its way to the painting stage”.

The new 787-9 will be the first tail number to join Riyadh’s fledgling fleet of Airbus and Boeing jets.

“Thank you to our partners at Boeing or their contribution to our journey toward launching our operational activities,” the carrier says.

Riyadh does not specify when the aircraft will enter passenger-carrying revenue service.

The airline had previously shared glimpses of the 787-9’s tail assembly on Boeing’s factory with a partial paint job on social media.

Nationally backed Riyadh is to take up to 72 787-9s, holding firm orders for 39 Dreamliners and options for a further 33 of Boeing’s flagship widebody jet.

Riyadh revealed a four-class cabin design for its incoming 787s in April. The 290-seat aircraft will be fitted with four ‘Business Elite’ seats, along with 24 seats in the business-class cabin.

The 787s will also have 39 premium-economy seats – in a seven-abreast layout – and 223 nine-abreast economy seats.

Riyadh made ways at the Paris air show in June by ordering up to 50 Airbus A350-1000s, bringing its aircraft backlog to 182.

In addition to the mix of Airbus and Boeing widebodies, Riyadh plans to operate Airbus A320neo-family narrowbody jets.

The ambitious new carrier, unveiled in 2023 by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, plans to fly to more than 100 destination by 2030.