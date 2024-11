Hainan Airlines unit Urumqi Air is set to acquire 40 Comac ARJ21-700 regional jets in a deal worth $1.5 billion.

The airline signalled its intention to sign for the aircraft in a stock market statement disclosed on 11 November. The deal still awaits shareholder approval.

The regional jets would be delivered between 2025 and 2032.

Urumqi operates 18 Boeing 737-800s. It has previously been linked with a order for ARJ21s, but the status of these aircraft is not clear.