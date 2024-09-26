Kenyan carrier Renegade Air has launched flights using a converted ATR 72-500 freighter it has taken from turboprop lessor Abelo.

The aircraft type is not only new to Renegade’s fleet, but is also the first cargo conversion of an ATR 72 for Abelo and marks the debut of the ATR 500-series in Kenya.

The Nairobi-based regional carrier, which operates a mix of scheduled, charter and ACMI services, currently operates a fleet of De Havilland Canada Dash 8, Cessna 208B Cararvan and Fokker 50 aircraft – including the freighter version of the latter.

Renegade Air commercial manager Tasneem Kaderbhai says: “Our new ATR -500 cargo aircraft will be a game-changer in our fleet, bolstering our ability to provide timely and efficient air cargo services to our customers.

”This strategic addition underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market, supported by two ideal partners: Abelo and ATR. This move further solidifies our position as a key player in the air cargo industry in Kenya.”