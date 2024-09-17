Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will wet-lease “several” aircraft from Sweden’s Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA), to expand its network and allow for ”seamless integration” into its existing operations.

Under the contract, BRA will provide aircraft for capacity on domestic routes in Sweden as well as feeding into SAS’s Copenhagen, Denmark hub, the carriers said on 17 September. The pair did not say how many aircraft the deal encompasses, or specify the duration of the agreement.

BRA operates a fleet of 12 ATR 72-600 turboprops.

“The partnership will ensure SAS’s ability to meet domestic demand while optimising operations and improving regional air services across the region, ensuring greater connectivity and more options for travellers,” the carriers say.

“This new partnership with BRA is a testament to our long-term commitment to Sweden,” says SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff. “This collaboration will significantly improve connectivity, allowing us to offer more seamless and frequent services between major cities and regional destinations.”

BRA chairman Per Braathen adds, “By leveraging our experience and modern fleet, we will be able to contribute to securing domestic air connectivity in Sweden, which is critical for economic growth and regional development.”

Earlier this month, SAS formally joined the SkyTeam alliance after withdrawing from the Star Alliance grouping in the wake of its emergence from US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. As part of the extensive restructuring, SkyTeam’s Air France-KLM invested in SAS, taking a shareholding of 19.9%.

Also on 17 September, SAS said it would introduce a five-times-weekly connection to Seattle from Copenhagen as part of its summer 2025 schedule, beginning on 21 May.

“Seattle has been a highly requested destination by our customers, and we are excited to respond to their needs by launching this route,” van der Werff says. “Additionally, Seattle’s growing cargo operations make this expansion even more strategically valuable,” he adds.