Spirit Airlines has received about $150 million in compensation from engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W) for its grounded Airbus jets, and the carrier expects further payments as its geared turbofan (GTF) engine removals will continue through “at least” 2026. 

Miramar, Florida-based Spirit says it is “currently discussing arrangements with [P&W] for any of its aircraft that remain unavailable for operational service” beyond the end of 2024. 

“We expect to continue to receive compensation from [P&W] for the loss of utilisation of the GTF engines,” it says. 

shutterstock_2581360133

Source: HarrisonKim1 / Shutterstock.com

Spirit’s operations have been severely impacted by engine issues 

Details of Spirit’s compensation agreement with P&W affiliate International Aero Engines, which provided Spirit a monthly credit from October 2023 through 31 December, were disclosed in a recent 10K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The amount is based on the number of days Spirit’s Airbus A320neo-family jets have been out of service for engine inspections and repairs, and falls on the low end of the $150-$200 million compensation package Spirit said it expected to receive from P&W in March 2024. 

Hundreds of A320neo, A321neo and A220 jets – as well as Embraer E190-E2-family aircraft – have been grounded on a rolling basis since P&W disclosed in July 2023 that a potential defect in the powdered metal used to manufacture some engine parts would require a widespread recall. 

Last month, roughly a third of the worldwide fleet of GTF-powered  jets was tagged by data analytics firm Cirium as “in storage” – meaning they have been grounded for more than 30 days. Most are likely grounded for engine repairs. 

The inspections have been widely disruptive due to months-long turnaround times from engine shops. US carrier JetBlue Airways recently reported that individual engines spend an average of about a year off-wing before returning to service. 

The groundings have hit Spirit – which is working to emerge from Chapter 11 restructuring sometime this month – particularly hard. The carrier says in the 10K filing that it has “reduced, suspended or discontinued service in a number of cities” partially as a result of GTF engine issues, including service to Denver. 

Cirium data shows that 30 of Spirit’s A320neo and A321neos are currently in storage. 

Howard Hardee is Americas aviation reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering major and regional airlines in North America and low-emissions initiatives throughout the industry. He formerly covered politics for journalism nonprofit Wisconsin Watch and has written about science, music, travel and forestry as a freelancer for dozens of blogs, newspapers and magazines.View full Profile

More from Howard Hardee

Topics