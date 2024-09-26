South Korean low-cost carrier T’way Air will lease five Airbus A330neos from Avolon to support international growth.

The aircraft will be delivered in 2026, helping the airline expand its current route network, which already covers 55 destinations, says the lessor.

“We have forged a strong relationship with Avolon and partnering on these new A330neos is an important next step in our growth ambitions,” says T’way representative director Hong Geun Jeong.

“With 55 destinations and plans to expand our network the aircraft will help us in our mission to offer passengers exceptional service, reliability and value.”

In June, the carrier announced that it had gained approval to launch flights to Frankfurt, and that flights to Paris were in the works pending discussions between French and South Korean authorities.

Cirium fleets data indicates that T’way operates 36 aircraft: 27 Boeing 737-800s, two 737 Max 8s, four A330-200s and three A330-300s. It also has a pair of 737 Max 8s on order.