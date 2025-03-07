United Airlines has begun connecting its regional jets to SpaceX’s Starlink network, which will eventually provide free wi-fi to customers across the US carrier’s fleet.

Chicago-headquartered United said on 7 March that it plans to outfit upward of 40 regional jets monthly starting in May and continuing through year-end, when its entire 500-strong regional fleet should be retrofitted with Starlink technology.

United operates 236 Embraer E Jets and 98 older ERJs, in addition to 182 MHIRJ CRJ regional jets, according to Airline Business fleets data.

Ultimately, the carrier will upgrade its entire 1,000-aircraft narrowbody and widebody fleet with technology that is “approximately 10 times faster than installing non-Starlink equipment”, United says. The full process is expected to take a few years.

United previously used internet provider Gogo for wi-fi on its Embraer and MHIRJ regional jets.

Enhanced connectivity will allow United passengers to access live streaming, gaming, messaging and e-commerce services during regional flights.

The carrier says installing Starlink on a regional jet takes about 8h, including time required to remove previous equipment. Each aircraft will be out of service an estimated four days, compared with an average of more than 10 days of down time required for “other in-flight providers”.

United says the Starlink units are weight-savers, coming in at 39kg (85lb), compared with alternatives weighing closer to 135kg.

Elon Musk’s Starlink is increasingly targeting commercial aviation contracts, with Hawaiian Airlines and Air France set to connect to the constellation of small satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Musk is also pushing for Starlink to take over a $2.4 billion contract to overhaul the Federal Aviation Administration’s communications technology used to support air traffic control. That deal was originally awarded to Verizon but now appears likely to be offered instead to SpaceX, according to The Washington Post.