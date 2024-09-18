CommuteAir believes that the recent introduction of a single Embraer E170 to its fleet will help fill a gap in the “70-seat charter market”.

The US regional carrier, which flies on behalf of United Airlines under the United Express brand, has signalled bigger ambitions by launching the 76-seat E170 – a step up from its fleet of ERJ-145s, which carry about 50 passengers.

The E170’s addition could be just the beginning of a long-term process of up-gauging CommuteAir’s fleet, as the Cleveland-based carrier has previously said it could eventually add more large regional jets.

CommuteAir received certification from the Federal Aviation Administration to offer charter services with the E170 in August. The aircraft will fly college sports teams throughout the USA through a contract with STM Charters, which oversees some 2,500 annual charter flights for universities.

“CommuteAir recognised a significant opportunity in the market for charter aircraft that bridge the gap between small regional jets and larger narrowbody aircraft,” David Fitzgerald, CommuteAir’s senior vice-president of flight operations, said in August.

But the aircraft will be deployed for charter missions beyond flying college sports teams.

”CommuteAir’s E170 still has limited availability for the remainder of 2024 and is now open for bookings through 2025 and beyond,” the company says.

CommuteAir acquired the E170 from an affiliate of aircraft leasing company Nordic Aviation Capital. The single-aisle twinjet was previously operated by Canadian carrier Air North, and came off Embraer’s production line in 2009.

Hoefling told FlightGlobal last year that “this aircraft allows us to move our [Department of Transportation] authority from a commuter certificate to that of a certificate of public convenience and necessity, paving the way for potential large-gauge aircraft operations in the future”.

Airlines holding DOT-issued commuter air carrier authorisations, like CommuteAir, can operate aircraft with up to 60 seats. Operating larger aircraft requires a certificate of public convenience and authority.

However, Hoefling maintained that the ERJ-145 remains CommuteAir’s “workhorse” aircraft.

Cleveland-headquartered CommuteAir is the sole operator of ERJ-145s within the United Express regional network. The carrier has 54 of the type in service, according to Cirium fleets data.