Long among the world’s most-affected airlines by the geared turbofan (GTF) engine recall initiated by Pratt & Whitney, Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris is seeing more Airbus narrowbodies grounded for inspections and repairs.

Volaris averaged 36 aircraft groundings related to GTF engine issues throughout the second quarter, compared with the 34 grounded aircraft it reported at the beginning of the year.

The carrier averaged more than 30 grounded A320neo-family jets throughout 2024.

Company executives expect that number to hold steady through the end of 2025.

For context, the carrier averaged more than 30 grounded A320neos and A321neos throughout 2024.

Chief financial officer Jaime Pous pointed to Volaris’ capacity growth despite the lack of available aircraft.

The carrier’s second-quarter capacity as measured in available seat kilometres increased year-on-year by nearly 9%.

“We have been controlling the situation and managing the situation over the past 24 [months],” Pous says. “It’s like the new normal, and we are well prepared to continue operating like that.”

He adds that the situation “should be improving, broadly” beyond year-end.

Chief executive Enrique Beltranena previously stated that Volaris is planning engine removals through at least the end of 2027.

Volaris expects to receive eight new Airbus narrowbody aircraft deliveries in the year’s second half.

The company’s second-quarter maintenance expenses increased roughly three-fold year-on-year to $33 million, mostly as a result of Pratt & Whitney engine issues and more wear-and-tear from a boost in aircraft utilisation.

As of 30 June, Volaris operated 149 narrowbody Airbus jets, including previous-generation A320s.

In response to the next-generation engine durability issues, P&W is rolling out an aftermarket hot section upgrade for its PW1100G engines, which it says will boost time-on-wing.

P&W is also anticipating delivering to airline customers its updated GTF Advantage option, which, in addition to being designed for increased durability, features boosted thrust.