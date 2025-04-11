Canadian airline WestJet’s foray into dedicated freighter operations appears to be winding down about two years after the carrier entered the cargo market.

After describing on 8 April a plan to “eventually phase out” its 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCFs), a spokesperson for WestJet Cargo told FlightGlobal that the jets are still flying charters for the time being.

”WestJet is continuing to operate both its freighter and belly cargo services,” the spokesperson says. ”However, as part of a strategic shift, the WestJet Group is refocusing its core efforts on belly cargo operations.

”WestJet Group is actively exploring new opportunities for the cargo freighter fleet.”

The Canadian carrier stepped into the cargo market in April 2023 – about a year later than initially planned – riding a surge in post-pandemic e-commerce and heightened demand for air freight. The cargo arm launched through a partnership with Toronto-based aviation services company GTA Group, deploying four leased 737s.

WestJet’s entry came at the height of the narrowbody conversion boom, which has since cooled considerably. And with concerns of a sustained economic slump setting in, WestJet appears set on parting with its freighters.

The Calgary-based company does not specify a timeline for phasing out the 737BCFs.