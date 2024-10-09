Airbus Helicopters is making steady progress with the final assembly of its first H160M Guepard prototype ahead of the test asset’s maiden sortie next year.

In the meantime, the airframer is eyeing potential export sales and capability growth for its new medium-twin.

One of three prototypes planned for the programme, the fuselage for the initial test aircraft was shipped to the airframer’s Marignane final assembly line in July.

Vincent Chenot, programme manager for the H160M, says the first example is “progressing well”, with the rotor, instrumentation and tail boom already installed. The next step will be to fit the wiring harnesses and electrical bays.

A maiden sortie for the prototype is planned for next year, although Chenot declines to provide a more precise timeframe.

France is the launch customer for the H160M, which it is acquiring for all three branches of its armed forces under the Helicoptere Interarmees Leger progamme.

The lead prototype will serve as a baseline for the systems common to all the aircraft but will also be used to test the army’s configuration, which Chenot says is the “least complex” of the three variants.

A critical design review (CDR) for the army’s H160M was concluded in late 2023, with those for the air force and navy variants to take place this December.

A second prototype – also in the army configuration – will arrive next year, followed by the third test asset, combining the requirements for the air force and navy, “a bit later”.

Key changes on the latter prototype include a harpoon and deck lock to support shipborne operations and the integration of the Thales AirMaster C active electronically scanned array radar. A single nose-mounted unit will be installed on H160Ms for the air force, while naval examples will also gain two units on the side of the aircraft.

However, integration of MBDA’s ANL anti-ship missile onto the naval H160M has been suspended by France’s DGA defence procurement agency.

Nonetheless, the H160M will still gain several weapons including the FN Herstal HMP400 podded machine gun and, subject to contract, 68mm guided rockets from Thales, supported by Airbus Helicopters’ HForce system. Firing campaigns are due to kick off in 2026, Chenot says.

But while the first prototype is still some months from taking to the skies, Airbus Helicopters has already flown a H160 test aircraft fitted with mock-ups of the Guepard’s sensors, antennae, electronic warfare system and landing gear to carry out aerodynamic assessments.

“Before putting the prototypes in flight we are still performing activities to mature the definition and make sure what we are doing works,” says Chenot.

The test flights “allowed us to validate the aerodynamic configuration of the aircraft”, he says, particularly in relation to “long-lead items”, where any redesign could cause delays.

Flight testing of the H160M’s infrared suppressor has also been progressing; Chenot says the manufacturer is now close to finalising the design.

Additionally, bench tests of the H160M’s systems have been ongoing since December 2022 on rigs, including the “system helicopter zero”. Thales has also been flight-testing its FlytX avionics suite aboard a modified Guimbal Cabri G2 light helicopter.

“We already have a long and intense period of activity behind us to make sure what we are putting into flight won’t stop us,” says Chenot.

Changes incorporated into the H160M over the baseline civil variant include a strengthened airframe, fixed landing gear and the standard 12-passenger seat arrangement replaced with a modular interior that can accommodate up to 10 troops or several stretchers.

The aircraft will also be provisioned for air-to-air refuelling, if that subsequently emerges as a concrete requirement, he says.

Paris intends to acquire a total of 169 H160Ms, in December 2021 placing a development and production contract covering an initial 30 examples.

Military qualification of the H160M for the army is due in 2028, with the naval and air force versions following around two years later, says Chenot.

In the meantime, the airframer is “preparing for the first export opportunities”, says Airbus Helicopters chief executive Bruno Even.

“I think the day we are in a position to fly the first prototype of the military H160… it will be a good opportunity to start detailed discussions with our customers,” he adds.

Since the end of production of the AS565 Panther, Airbus Helicopters has lacked a platform that can perform light anti-submarine or anti-surface warfare (ASW/ASuW) missions.

Even says the H160M is the “perfect answer” to address the gap in its range, with the naval variant available for export sales from around the turn of the decade.

In the meantime, the airframer is analysing which systems would be required to allow it to fulfil the ASW role.

“We think we can accommodate simple and light anti-submarine solutions,” says Chenot. Possible equipment includes lightweight torpedoes, Thales Sonoflash sonobuoys, or even a magnetic anomaly detector.

“It is part of the growth potential we want to keep for this aircraft to address future prospects.”