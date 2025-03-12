Airbus Helicopters has almost sold out the first three years of production for its new H140 since the light-twin’s 11 March launch.

In a flurry of deals following the public unveiling of the new helicopter, the airframer has quickly accumulated more than 70 orders, programme chief Dirk Petry tells FlightGlobal.

To date, customers for the H140 read like a who’s who of the emergency medical services segment, including: ADAC and DRF Luftrettung in Germany, alongside US firms Air Methods, Global Medical Response, Metro Aviation and STAT MedEvac.

Petry, speaking at the Verticon trade show in Dallas 24 hours after the launch event, said that while it had expected “a positive reaction” from customers – particularly those the airframer had worked with during the H140’s development – the level of interest was still a surprise.

“We were overwhelmed by the requests to understand what the aircraft is about and the team has been fully busy for two days, from the curtain drop until now.”

Potential customers, he says, are “asking when we can deliver” and are “asking for slots”.

But Petry says the first two years of production are sold out “and we have already sold a very large part of the third year” with only “a few airframes left”.

“We are in a good situation. We have sold enough to launch production – that is why anything that comes on top is something that we will consider for our industrial ramp-up.”

Airbus Helicopters has yet to see customers with existing orders for the smaller H135 – on which the H140 is based – converting to the new model, Petry says.

Deliveries into the EMS segment will begin in 2028, with the VIP market following in around 2030. “The style of the aircraft is creating a big impact in that segment,” he adds.

Powered by twin Safran Helicopter Engines Arrius 2E powerplants, the H140 features a large cabin, five-blade main rotor, larger Fenestron tail rotor, T-tail and rear clamshell doors for easy access.

Maximum take-off weight sits at 3,175kg (7,000lb) – the upper limit for the CS-27 small rotorcraft category – against 2,980kg for the H135.

Separately, the New York State Police department has ordered a single H160 medium-twin and three H145 light-twins, making them the first law enforcement agency in the USA to add the former to their fleet. The agency last year ordered a pair of H145s.