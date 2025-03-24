The Australian army is gearing up to operate the Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, with first deliveries expected by the end of 2025.

Four examples out of the 29 Apaches on order will arrive by the end of year, with four additional examples to arrive in 2026, says army Brigadier General Andrew Thomas.

Thomas, who spoke at the Avalon air show on 25 March, added that Australian army personnel are already embedded with US army AH-64 units to come up to speed on the new platform.

Boeing says that Australia’s first Apache, AT001, has entered final assembly in Mesa, Arizona.

Amy List, managing director of Boeing Defence Australia, notes that five Australian companies are involved in the supply chain that supports the Apache effort.

Initially the rotorcraft’s main armament will be the Lockheed Martin AGM-114 Hellfire missile. They will also be equipped to operate unmanned air vehicles.

The army also envisages the AH-64E operating from Australia’s two amphibious assault ships, the HMAS Canberra and HMAS Adelaide. US army Apaches have already performed some initial trial work for such shipboard operations.

The army’s 22 Airbus Helicopters Tigers suffered significant sustainment challenges over their career, ultimately leading to the selection of the AH-64E in 2021 under the Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter requirement.

Thomas says that options are open for the Tiger fleet, including potentially “gifting” the aircraft internationally.

Asked about how Australia aims to avoid the challenges it faced with the Tiger, Thomas observes that the Apache is a mature platform with a large installed base.

Moreover, Boeing will have a substantial support capability in Townsville, Queensland, where the Apache fleet will be based.