The Australian army is displaying its new Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at the Avalon air show for the first time.

A single example (A60-006) was on display in the show’s static park on 23 March near the city of Geelong, Victoria. The Avalon appearance follows the type’s recent attainment of initial operating capability (IOC) in February.

As of mid-February, Canberra had taken 12 UH-60M’s out of total commitments for 40. Seven more UH-60Ms are due this year, with all 40 aircraft to be delivered by 2030.

There is notable urgency in the army’s introduction of the UH-60M following the premature retirement of the NH Industries MRH90 Taipan – the local designation of the NH90 – in 2023, creating a significant capability gap.

The MRH90 had a troubled career with the Australian army, characterised by sustainment and safety issues, ultimately leading to its departure from Australian service.

The Black Hawk’s IOC means that the type can support Australia’s basic operational needs for counter terrorism operations and fill other gaps left by the departure of the Taipan.