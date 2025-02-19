The Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk has attained initial operating capability (IOC) with the Australian army.

The milestone comes 15 months after the new rotorcraft entered service in 2023, with the type having completed initial testing, evaluation and training, according to Australia’s Department of Defence.

So far, the army has received 12 examples of the UH-60 out of a total order of 40. The type is replacing the NH Industries NH90 – designated MRH90 Taipan in Australian service – which was retired suddenly in 2023 amid safety concerns following two crashes and years of sustainment problems.

The IOC means that the Black Hawk fleet can support counter-terrorism operations in Australia and offset the capability gap created by the early retirement of the MRH90.

Seven additional aircraft are due in 2025, with all 40 scheduled for delivery by 2030.

“These helicopters will contribute to the security of our nation and help keep Australians safe,” says defence minister Richard Marles.

“The delivery of this capability signifies one of the fastest initial phases of a capability acquisition in recent times and showcases the optimisation of the Australian army in order to meet our strategic circumstances. This capability is yet another indication of the strength of our alliance with the United States, and their support for increasing our capability and delivering an integrated, focused force.”