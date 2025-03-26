The Airbus Helicopters Tiger attack helicopter is likely to serve less than three more years with the Australian army before being fully retired.

The end of Tiger operations will take place “no later than the end of 2027, beginning of 2028,” according to Major Gen David Hafner, commander of the Australian army’s Aviation Command. He spoke at the 2025 Avalon air show near Melbourne.

For the time being the type is still meeting Australia’s operational needs as the army transitions to the Boeing AH-64E Apache, says Hafner. He stresses that the army is in a transitional phase, gradually shifting personnel to the Apache effort.

“It’s a transition,” Hafner notes. “We will see the progressive withdrawal of our Tiger fleet. It will progressively reduce in size as we move personnel, air crew and maintenance onto the Apache helicopters as they start introduction.”

The army used the Avalon show to announce that the first Apache deliveries are expected at the end of 2025. Australian personnel are already training with US Army Apache units. In 2021, Canberra announced that it would obtain 29 Apaches to replace the Tigers under its Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter requirement.

The Tiger suffered a troubled career with the Australian army, plagued by sustainment issues and other challenges.

Hafner, however, observes that the Tiger was an important step for Australian army aviation, greatly increasing its experience with operating attack helicopters.

As to what will happen with Australia’s Tigers once they are fully retired, Hafner says the government in Canberra will make a decision.