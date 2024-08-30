Babcock Australasia has received a pair of Leonardo Helicopters AW139s – sourced from rotorcraft lessor LCI – for emergency medical services (EMS) operations across the Torres Strait and the Northern Peninsula of Queensland in Australia.

Delivered in late August for mission-specific modifications, the intermediate-twins will be based at Horn Island and support Babcock’s operations for the Queensland government, including round-the-clock EMS and search and rescue services.

Service entry is expected by year-end, according to the Quuensland government. They will replace a pair of Bell 412s currently used for the operation.

Equipment includes a power-loading stretcher system, a winch and a L3Harris Wescam MX-15 electro-optical/infrared camera.

Most strikingly, the rotorcraft sport liveries specially designed by local artist Alick Tipoti. Central to the design is a dragonfly – ‘Kuyup’ in the language of the indigenous Torres Strait Islanders, a word they also use to refer to the rescue helicopter.

Duncan Milne, managing director aviation and critical services for Babcock Australasia, adds: “These latest helicopters are a significant step forward for both LCI and Babcock in our support of highly effective emergency services in the harder to reach parts of Australia.”

Babcock Australia was awarded a 12-year, A$288 million ($196 million) contract for the service in 2023.