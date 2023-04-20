Airbus Helicopters has handed over the first two of eight five-bladed H145 light-twins to the Bavarian police.

To be used for the training of pilots and crews, which will begin shortly, the initial pair will be followed in mid-2024 by the delivery of the first fully equipped helicopter.

Bavaria’s police force currently operate an eight-strong fleet of smaller H135s which have been in service for more than 12 years.

“We have to deal with a wide range of scenarios: searching for missing persons, transporting special units, fighting forest fires, or dealing with natural disasters,” says Franz Muschick, head of the Bavarian police’s helicopter squadron.

“The H145, with its outstanding performance and mission capabilities, will provide us with an essential tool to fulfil these diverse missions.”

Ordered in December 2021, Bavaria’s H145s incororate features including a state-of-the-art computer system with flat-screen command station, illuminated blade tips and a next-generation hoist.

Also known as the D3 – a refence to the variant’s official designation – the five-bladed H145 offers a 150kg increase in useful load over its predecessor.