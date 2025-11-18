Bell sees increasing demand across the Middle East and Africa for its civil helicopter line-up, particularly for those models which can also be sold into the military market.

“I’m feeling positive about where this range is headed,” says Tim Evans, the US manufacturer’s managing director for the region.

“We have a strong orderbook – we are delivering on our commitments and are seeing strong demand coming in.”

Key products for the region include the 505 light-single, particularly as a trainer aircraft.

Besides its selection by the Royal Jordanian Air Force – which has 10 examples – it is also in use by Abu Dhabi-based Horizon Flight Training Academy.

Part of government-owned Edge Group, Horizon provides ab initio training for the UAE’s military with its 12-strong fleet.

The UAE also operates another Bell product, the 407M, configured as an armed scout, a helicopter also flown by the Iraqi armed forces.

Additional orders are “in work but we are not ready to make an announcement there”, says Evans.

Tunisia, meanwhile, is a customer for the Bell Subaru 412EPX, a deal announced at this year’s Paris air show. While these helicopters are provisioned to add weapons in the future, they are presently used as utility transports.

Evans also sees the potential for sales in the region of the developmental 525 super-medium-twin in a VVIP configuration: “We are seeing a lot of demand there,” he says.

But with the 525 in development since 2012, Bell has struggled to reach the certification finish line. That milestone is likely to be attained in 2026.

Once it enters service in the oil and gas market, it will then “take a couple of years to bring a truly VVIP package into that space”, says Evans.