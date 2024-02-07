Bristow Ireland has cleared a vital hurdle in the run up towards taking over the provision of search and rescue services in the republic, obtaining its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

Initial transition to the new service is due in late 2024. Bristow was awarded a 10-year contract to run the operation in August 2023, beating out incumbent CHC Ireland.

Worth €670 million ($737 million), the deal will see the Bristow Group subsidiary deploy six Leonardo Helicopters AW189s across four bases in the Irish Republic: Sligo, Shannon, Waterford, and Dublin Weston. The super-medium-twins will replace a fleet of Sikorsky S-92s used on the current contract.

To gain the AOC, Bristow had to satisfy several IAA requirements, which included conducting a proving flight with an AW189 in Ireland.

Fixed-wing services also form part of the contract and will be provided by the Irish subsidiary of 2Excel Aviation which is currently seeking an Irish AOC.

It will operate a pair of Beechcraft King Air twin-turboprops from Shannon airport.

The contract includes an optional three-year extension and also includes a provision for the Irish Air Corps to take over the fixed-wing part of the service after five years.