Bristow Group is to take five Airbus Helicopters H160 medium-twins on lease from Milestone Aviation to support oil and gas operations in Nigeria.

Disclosed at the Dubai air show, the agreement will see four aircraft delivered this month, with the remaining example to follow in September 2026.

“Bringing these new H160 helicopters into our Africa operations further enhances our ability to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient services to our valued customers in the energy sector,” says Chris Bradshaw, chief executive, Bristow Group.

It has not revealed whether the aircraft are for replacement or growth, but Bristow already operates the same number of Sikorsky S-76Ds in Nigeria.

Bristow will be the second major oil and gas operator to introduce the H160 after US-based PHI, which flies the new medium-twin in the Gulf of Mexico.

Milestone placed an order for six H160s in October 2020.