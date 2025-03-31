Columbia Helicopters will deploy four civil Chinook heavy-lift rotorcraft to Turkey in the coming months following the renewal of an aerial firefighting contract.

Signed with Istanbul-based CMC Savunma Sanayi, the contract will see Columbia provide firefighting support for the Turkish General Directorate of Forestry over the 2025 fire season, which typically runs from May until October.

It will be Columbia’s fifth consecutive fire season operating in Turkey.

Each of the Model 234 Multi-Mission Chinooks, for which Columbia is the type certificate holder, is equipped with a 2,600USgal (9,840 litre) Bambi Bucket. They will be supported by flightcrew and maintenance personnel.

Wildfire activity in Turkey has escalated significantly in recent years. Data from the General Directorate of Forestry indicates an increase in annual wildfire incidents from approximately 2,950 in 2020 to an estimated 3,800 in 2024.

“Our team has witnessed first hand the growing scale and intensity of these fires,” says Scott Rumsby, crew chief for Aircraft 37 and Turkey operations lead.

“The 2024 season was especially challenging, with record-breaking temperatures driving conditions that required rapid and sustained response.”