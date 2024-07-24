GE Aerospace appears poised to develop a “revolutionary” new turboshaft engine for rotary-wing applications in a project with Airbus Helicopters.

At present, GE does not supply engines to the European airframer, save for the CT7 powerplant available as an option on NH Industries (NHI) NH90 military helicopters. Airbus Helicopters is the largest shareholder in the NHI consortium.

Detailing the previously undisclosed collaboration on 24 July, GE announced the “successful completion of the first stage of [its] global research” with Airbus Helicopters.

The project is “aimed at developing a revolutionary next-generation helicopter propulsion system”, says GE.

No details of the proposed powerplant have been disclosed, although rumours have been circulating that GE is planning a turboshaft variant of its Czech Republic-built Catalyst turboprop.

Currently rated at 1,200-1,400shp (894-1,040kW), the suggestions are that for helicopter applications GE would look for a power output of around 1,000shp.

GE simply says its goal is to develop an engine “that sets new standards in efficiency, reliability, and environmental responsibility.”

Some element of hybridisation could also form part of the powerplant, with GE working on several related initiatives elsewhere in the business.

“As the partnership advances into the next phase, GE Aerospace and Airbus Helicopters will continue to focus on detailed designs and component efficiencies with the goal of creating a propulsion solution to meet new sustainability objectives, including significant reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions,” says the US manufacturer.

Airbus Helicopters has traditionally looked to France-based Safran Helicopter Engines and Pratt & Whitney Canada for its engine supply.

It is unclear if Airbus Helicopters is looking to re-engine an existing programme or if the engine study forms part of work supporting a clean-sheet design.

All of the airframer’s current demonstrator helicopters feature an element of hybridisation, with the clean-sheet DisruptiveLab light single powered by a new but undisclosed Safran turboshaft.

While its T700 powerplant that powers the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk has a strong presence in the military market, the derivative CT7 is its only engine for the civil helicopter segment.

In fact, Airbus Helicopters is the only civil manufacturer not to us GE engines: the Bell 525, Leonardo Helicopters AW189 and Sikorsky S-92 are all equipped with variants of the 2,000-3,000shp CT7.