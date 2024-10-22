Greece has been confirmed as the nation stepping away from NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) project when it enters its second phase in around 2026.

Managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the NGRC effort is currently in the concept study phase.

Designed to replace potentially thousands of medium, multi-role helicopters from 2035 onwards, the NGRC project was launched in 2020 by six NATO members – France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK – with a seventh, Canada, joining this March.

But in a recent interview with FlightGlobal, NGRC progamme manager Cyril Heckel indicated that one of the initial six backers would not sign an updated memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the initiative into the concept design phase.

Detailing the new agreement on 17 October, the NSPA says the latest MoU has been signed by France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK.

“Through the MoU, five allies committed to identify a single preferred solution for the replacement of these [helicopter] capabilities by the end of 2027, thereby enabling the development of this solution in 2030.”

Three initial platform concept studies are being conducted by rotorcraft manufacturers Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo and Sikorsky, which will conclude in October 2025.