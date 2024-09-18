Indonesia has ordered four Airbus Helicopters H145s to be used by its air force for training and light search and rescue missions.

Announced at the Bali International Airshow on 18 September, the acquisition also involves local firm PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), which will reassemble the helicopters following their arrival in-country and also install mission equipment prior to final delivery.

No timeframe for delivery of the five-bladed H145s was disclosed, however.

PTDI is a long-term partner of Airbus Helicopters, a collaboration that includes production of structures for the H225 heavy-twin, a type also operated by the Indonesian air force.