Iraq has taken delivery of an initial pair of Airbus Helicopters H225M Caracals dating from a September 2024 order for a dozen units of the heavy-twin.

The first two helicopters were received by the Iraqi defence minister Thabet Al-Abbasi on 30 April at the airframer’s headquarters in Marignane, southern France.

H225M Iraq-c-Airbus Helicopters

Source: Airbus Helicopters

Middle Eastern country will eventually operate a dozen examples of the heavy-twin

To be operated by the Iraqi Army Aviation Command, the 11t-class H225Ms will replace older Mil Mi-17s and will be used for a wide range of missions including counter-terrorism, special operations, tactical troop transport, attack, and fire support.

An unspecified number of the Iraqi Caracals will be equipped with Airbus Helicopters’ HForce modular weapons system.

H225M Iraq nose-c-Airbus Helicopters

Source: Airbus Helicopters

Caracals will be employed across a wide range of missions, with several to be armed for fire-support roles

Dominic Perry is Aerospace Editor, Europe contributing extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives. He also helps to edit Flight International.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics