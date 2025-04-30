Iraq has taken delivery of an initial pair of Airbus Helicopters H225M Caracals dating from a September 2024 order for a dozen units of the heavy-twin.

The first two helicopters were received by the Iraqi defence minister Thabet Al-Abbasi on 30 April at the airframer’s headquarters in Marignane, southern France.

To be operated by the Iraqi Army Aviation Command, the 11t-class H225Ms will replace older Mil Mi-17s and will be used for a wide range of missions including counter-terrorism, special operations, tactical troop transport, attack, and fire support.

An unspecified number of the Iraqi Caracals will be equipped with Airbus Helicopters’ HForce modular weapons system.