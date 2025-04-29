Italy has received the first of an eventual 25 Leonardo UH-169D Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs) at a 28 April ceremony held at the army aviation headquarters in Viterbo.

Designed for a broad range of missions, including utility transport and medevac, deliveries of the skid-equipped LUH fleet are scheduled to run until 2027.

An initial pair of basic training assets, designated the UH-169B and fitted with wheeled landing gear, were handed over in 2020.

These have been used for crew familiarisation work ahead of the D-model deliveries.

Based on the AW169M, the 4.8t LUH is destined to replace ageing types in Italian army service, including the A109, AB206, AB205, AB212, and AB412.

“The Italian army’s LUH definitely represents the start of a new era in terms of capabilities, technical support, mission flexibility and interoperability in the light weight segment,” says Gian Piero Cutillo, managing director of Leonardo Helicopters.