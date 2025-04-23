A team led by Korean Air has been named the preferred bidder to upgrade 36 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in service with South Korea’s military.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration programme is valued at W992 billion ($695 million) and will cover 36 helicopters.

KAL-ASD notes that that the UH-60 is used by both air force and army special forces units. At the Seoul ADEX defence show in 2023, KAL-ASD had indicated that the upgrade work will focus on army rotorcraft, specifically UH-60Ps.

The helicopters will receive digital cockpits and improvements with their engines, survivability systems, communications, and other areas.

The Korean Air Aerospace Division – also known as KAL-ASD – is teamed with LIG Nex1 and Collins Aerospace for the programme.

The company will work with DAPA to finalise technical specifications and contract terms, with the aim of delivering upgraded helicopters in 2029. In 2023, KAL-ASD said that the work will extend the helicopter’s service life to the 2040-45 timeframe.

Korea Aerospace Industries and Hanwha Systems had also bid for the UH-60 upgrade programme.

KAL-ASD produced 130 UH-60s under licence in the 1990s. After production, KAL-ASD provided maintenance, repair and overhaul support to the fleet.

“Securing the preferred bidder status enables us to apply our expertise to this critical UH-60 upgrade programme,” says Korean Air.

“We are committed to leveraging our platform expertise to deliver leading MRO and upgrade solutions, to enhance the military’s operational capabilities and force readiness.”

DAPA originally announced the upgrade programme in 2022.

Cirium, a data analytics company, indicates that the South Korean army operates 110 UH-60Ps with an average age of 30 years, and three UH-60Ls with an average age of 33.8 years.

The Republic of Korea Air Force operates 17 HH-60Ps with an average age of 32.4 years, and eight VH-60Ps with an average of 30.4 years.