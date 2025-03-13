Leonardo Helicopters continues to assess the future of its AW159 Wildcat programme in light of a dwindling backlog and a challenging sales environment.

At present, the airframer is building three examples for Algeria, its only outstanding customer for the naval helicopter.

Gian Piero Cutillo, managing director of Leonardo Helicopters, says the AW159 is “suffering” as additional orders are “not easy” to realise.

Although the company is pursuing “a couple of opportunities”, with the exception of a requirement from New Zealand, “none of these are really hot” and do not involve “big numbers”.

Auckland is seeking a replacement for its navy’s fleet of eight Kaman SH-2G Seasprites from 2027.

“That’s why I believe if something doesn’t happen in terms of material orders, that’s something we got to think about,” he said, speaking to FlightGlobal at the Verticon event in Dallas.

Deliveries to Algeria are scheduled to complete around 2027 but Cutillo says the manufacturer will have to “decide a bit sooner” on the Wildcat’s future.

“We are not going to wait. It is one of the strategic items we have got on the table.”

The Algerian deal saw Leonardo Helicopters restart AW159 production following a break after the completition of previous export deals.

But Cutillo says the effort required to reactivate the line and its supply chain, particularly if order volumes are low, increases the cost of the helicopter, “making it really out of the market”.

A complicating factor for Leonardo Helicopters is the need to support the UK’s Wildcat fleet in the future.

Its domestic customer operates 62 examples, split between the British Army (34) and Royal Navy (28).

“We have important obligations towards that. We are trying to understand with the customer how we sustainably support that,” says Cutillo.

Besides the Wildcat, the Yeovil factory also builds the larger AW101 Merlin, which has in recent years benefited from orders for new helicopters from Poland and Norway, plus work to support mid-life upgrade (MLU) activities for Canada and Italy.

However, with the bulk of the MLU work set to transfer to those countries, Leonardo Helicopters is banking on new programmes to support Yeovil’s long-term future.

Negotiations with the UK Ministry of Defence on the New Medium Helicopter requirement are ongoing. If successfully concluded, this would see the AW149 built at Yeovil.

Additionally, the Proteus uncrewed helicopter – currently a demonstrator – could offer another workstream for the site if it becomes a production programme.

Nonetheless, with final assembly and test activities representing around 25% of Yeovil’s turnover, there remains questions about its long-term future if new business does not emerge.

Cutillo says the company is not considering “this worst-case scenario”, adding: “At this stage it does not feel realistic.”

“But in a couple of years from now, without any products, we will have to take extraordinary action,” he says.