Advanced propulsion specialist Magnix aims to begin deliveries to customers in 2026 of its first Helistorm electric motors for helicopter applications.

Launched on 10 March at the Verticon show in Dallas, the new family of scalable motors is specially designed for rotary-wing applications, says chief technology officer Riona Armesmith.

Spinning at 6,000-7,000rpm – far faster than the 1,900-2,500rpm of the company fixed-wing motors – the initial Helistorm product is a 330kW unit weighing just 75kg,

“It will be twice as powerful for 80% of the weight of the units we replace,” says Armesmith.

Initial replacement targets are likely to be the Rolls-Royce M250 and M300 engines – turboshafts in the 250-300shp (186-223kW) powering light helicopters like the Robinson R66.

While Helistorm is conceived as a family of motors, Everett, Washington-based Magnix has yet to determine the scope of the range to be offered or “where the [model] splits are”.

“The 330kW motor might not be the bottom end of the range,” she says. “We are not quite sure where the range will start and end, we just know there is significant demand for engines in this speed range from different power classes.”

Armesmith says Magnix wants to “start delivering to customers next year – it is quite a rapid development programme for us”.

While intended for flight testing, the motors supplied will also be “pretty near to the product that we intend to certify”, she adds.

Besides offering zero-emission propulsion, the absence of engine exhausts and air intakes required by the liquid-cooled motors will offer a lower-drag configuration.

In addition to the motor, Magnix also intends to supply its modular 850V Samson battery packs, allowing end users to tailor the energy supply to the requirements of the mission.

Ultimately, Magnix’s goal is “to enable a one-hour flight-training mission” in an all-electric helicopter, says Armesmith.

As well as being suitable for full-electric powertrains the Helistorm motors will also be suitable for hybrid applications.

Although best known as supplying motors for fixed-wing aircraft, Magnix does have experience in the rotorcraft world having previously partnered with Tier 1 engineering on a project to electrify an R44 using a Magni350 motor. Flight tests of the modified helicopter took place in 2022.