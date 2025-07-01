Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has conducted the maiden sortie of the prototype of its mine-sweeping helicopter (MCH), a new variant of the KUH-1 Surion.

The sortie took place on 16 June at the company’s Sacheon production facility, says KAI.

The flight sets the stage for full scale flight tests, with the completion of development expected in the second half of 2026.

The MCH entered development in 2022 after KAI secured a contract from South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration. The helicopter is based on the Surion’s MUH-1 Marineon variant, which South Korean marines use to deploy from the country’s amphibious assault ships.

KAI says that the the type will equip a new South Korean navy minesweeping unit.

“Since the successful development of Surion, we have continued to develop various derivative helicopters, and with the development of the mine clearance helicopter, we have been able to prove our domestic helicopter development technology in the global market,” says KAI.

“We will carry out the remaining development schedule without a hitch, contribute to strengthening the navy’s aviation power, and strive to make the MCH a new K-defence industry export platform.”

KAI adds that helicopters, being more manoeuvrable than minesweeping vessels, can more easily approach and dispose of mines in shallow water.

The helicopter is equipped with a system to detect mines, an “underwater mine vehicle”, and a mine disposal system.

In October 2024, Northrop Grumman secured a contract from KAI to equip the MCH with its Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS), a capability already integrated with the Sikorsky MH-60S operated by the US Navy.

Northrop says that ALMDS is effective at detecting, classifying, and localising floating and near-surface moored mines.