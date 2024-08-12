Northrop Grumman has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean firm Genohco related to its contract to supply the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS) for the minesweeping variant of the Korea Aerospace Industries KUH-1 Surion.

The pact will see Genohco produce hardware components for ALMDS, says Northrop.

The AN/AES-1 ALMDS detects, classifies and locates floating and near-surface mines, and is in service with both the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and US Navy.

In addition to finding mines, ALMDS provides geo-location so that they can be subsequently neutralised.

Among other business areas, Genohco is involved with avionics for a number of high-profile South Korean defence aerospace programmes. These include the FA-50 light combat aircraft, KF-21 fighter, and helicopters.

In late 2022, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration said it would invest W348 billion ($368 million) to develop a minesweeping version of the Surion, the Mine Countermeasures Helicopter, or MCH.

The work is to run from 2022-2026, and aims to enhance the South Korean navy’s ability to keep the nation’s sea lines of communications open.

Other minesweeping helicopters include the Sikorsky MH-53E Sea Dragon, operated by the US Navy, and the Leonardo Helicopters MHC-101, operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

According to Northrop, 24 ALMDS systems have been delivered to the USN, and four to the JMSDF.