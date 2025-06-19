Norwegian Air Ambulance is to acquire more Airbus Helicopters H145 light-twins for fleet modernisation through a new framework agreement with the airframer.

Disclosed at the Paris air show on 18 June, the eight-unit deal includes two firm orders.

Leif Olstad, chief executive of Norwegian Air Ambulance says: “With its size and capabilities, the H145 has proven well-suited for the Norwegian service, making it a natural choice.”

The operator was recently reappointed by the Norwegian government as the country’s helicopter emergency services provider (HEMS).

It operates all the HEMS bases across Norway using a fleet of mostly Airbus Helicopters types, comprising 20 H135s and H145s.