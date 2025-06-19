Norwegian Air Ambulance is to acquire more Airbus Helicopters H145 light-twins for fleet modernisation through a new framework agreement with the airframer.

Disclosed at the Paris air show on 18 June, the eight-unit deal includes two firm orders.

Norwegian air ambulance-c-Airbus Helicopters

Source: Airbus Helicopters

Norwegian Air Ambulance already operates the latest five-bladed H145 variant

Leif Olstad, chief executive of Norwegian Air Ambulance says: “With its size and capabilities, the H145 has proven well-suited for the Norwegian service, making it a natural choice.”

The operator was recently reappointed by the Norwegian government as the country’s helicopter emergency services provider (HEMS).

It operates all the HEMS bases across Norway using a fleet of mostly Airbus Helicopters types, comprising 20 H135s and H145s.

Dominic Perry is Aerospace Editor, Europe contributing extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives. He also helps to edit Flight International.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics