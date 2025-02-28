Poland has signed a letter of offer and acceptance with the US government covering leases for eight Boeing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters, while Warsaw awaits delivery of new-build aircraft.

Boeing confirmed the leasing arrangement on 28 February, noting the eight D-model Apaches will be provided by the US Army and used to train Polish aviators. Poland eventually plans to receive a 96-strong fleet of the latest AH-64Es. Warsaw and Washington had announced their intent to enter a lease agreement for the eight used rotorcraft in 2023.

”The collaboration gives the Polish Armed Forces a critical opportunity to deepen their experience flying and sustaining the platform, and to help accelerate their fleet’s mission readiness when we begin delivering their first AH-64E Apaches in the years to come,” says Christina Upah, vice-president of Boeing’s attack helicopter programmes.

Boeing has previously said it expects to begin delivering new Apaches to Poland in 2028. The country will become the 19th global operator of the Apache

Warsaw finalised the terms of its AH-64E purchase with Boeing in 2024 – a gargantuan $10 billion deal that will see Poland become the largest Apache operator outside the USA. The Polish land forces are seeking to replace an outdated fleet of 29 Soviet-era Mil Mi-24 helicopters.

The first of the leased AH-64Ds are expected to arrive in Poland this summer, according to Boeing. The company does not specify where the rotorcraft are currently located and what, if any, overhaul work is required ahead of the turnovers.

The US Army’s 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, which is based in Ansbach, Germany, operated the AH-64D as recently as 2018, according to service photos. The unit has since transitioned to the newer AH-64E, records indicate.