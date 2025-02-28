Poland has signed a letter of offer and acceptance with the US government covering leases for eight Boeing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters, while Warsaw awaits delivery of new-build aircraft.

Boeing confirmed the leasing arrangement on 28 February, noting the eight D-model Apaches will be provided by the US Army and used to train Polish aviators. Poland eventually plans to receive a 96-strong fleet of the latest AH-64Es. Warsaw and Washington had announced their intent to enter a lease agreement for the eight used rotorcraft in 2023.

AH-64D c US Army

Source: US Army

Poland will operate eight AH-64Ds leased from the US Army while Warsaw awaits delivery of new-build AH-64Es from Boeing

”The collaboration gives the Polish Armed Forces a critical opportunity to deepen their experience flying and sustaining the platform, and to help accelerate their fleet’s mission readiness when we begin delivering their first AH-64E Apaches in the years to come,” says Christina Upah, vice-president of Boeing’s attack helicopter programmes.

Boeing has previously said it expects to begin delivering new Apaches to Poland in 2028. The country will become the 19th global operator of the Apache

US Army AH-64D flight line in Germany c US Army

Source: US Army

The US Army’s Germany-based 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operated the AH-64D as recently as 2018, but has since upgraded to the AH-64E

Warsaw finalised the terms of its AH-64E purchase with Boeing in 2024 – a gargantuan $10 billion deal that will see Poland become the largest Apache operator outside the USA. The Polish land forces are seeking to replace an outdated fleet of 29 Soviet-era Mil Mi-24 helicopters.

The first of the leased AH-64Ds are expected to arrive in Poland this summer, according to Boeing. The company does not specify where the rotorcraft are currently located and what, if any, overhaul work is required ahead of the turnovers.

The US Army’s 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, which is based in Ansbach, Germany, operated the AH-64D as recently as 2018, according to service photos. The unit has since transitioned to the newer AH-64E, records indicate.

Ryan Finnerty is the Americas defence reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering military aviation and the defence industry. He is a former United States Army officer and previously reported for America’s National Public Radio system in New York and Hawaii covering energy, economics and military affairs.View full Profile

More from Ryan Finnerty

Topics