The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will test manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) with its Airbus Helicopters H225M utility helicopters.

An agreement between the nation’s Defense Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Airbus Helicopters will see the H225M paired with a Flexrotor unmanned air vehicle.

“Crewed-uncrewed teaming offers the great potential to support more effective air operations in complex environments,” says DSTA chief executive Ng Chad-Son.

“Working with Airbus Helicopters, we will be able to combine our engineering expertise to unlock new possibilities in helicopter-drone integration. This synergistic combination of manned platforms and autonomous systems will be a true force multiplier.”

The project will see the company’s new HTeaming system integrated with the RSAF’s H225M, which will allow the crew to control the UAV. The HTeaming system comprises a modem, four antennas, and a tablet.

An operational demonstration aims to demonstrate the utility of operating helicopters in conjunction with UAVs.