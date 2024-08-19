Rotorcraft manufacturer Sikorsky turned over the 23rd and final VH-92A Patriot helicopter to the US Marine Corps (USMC) on 19 August, completing the programme of record for the new fleet of aircraft that provide executive lift services for the US president.

The delivery took place at Sikorsky’s production facility in Owego, New York, where the company also assembles the MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter.

The new VH-92A helicopter – a derivative of Sikorsky’s S-92 commercial model – is designed to increase performance and payload over the current Sikorsky VH-3D and VH-60N presidential rotorcraft, according to the USMC, which provides executive lift services.

“It will provide enhanced crew co-ordination systems and communications capabilities in addition to improving availability and maintainability,” says Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), which manages the VH-92A procurement programme.

Currently there are 10 VH-3D s and six VH-60Ns that support various missions assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1), which operates fleet of VIP helicopters known as “Marine One” when the US commander-in-chief is aboard.

However, despite performance improvements, and the completion of new deliveries, the VH-92A has not yet begun ferrying the US president.

Sikorsky was awarded the $5 billion contract for the new executive helicopter in 2014, with the first production example delivered in 2021.

But the White House has so far declined to approve the Patriot for presidential transport missions – reportedly because the type’s GE Aerospace CT7-8A6 turboshaft engines, and their auxiliary power units, scorch grass on the executive mansion in Washington DC.

A 2020 report by the US Government Accountability Office confirmed the problem and noted programme officials were studying solutions including “aircraft design changes, lawn-surface treatments and operational procedural changes to minimise landing zone risks”.

“VH-92A tasking for presidential support will be at the discretion of the White House Military Office,” the USMC told FlightGlobal in April.

NAVAIR on 19 August confirmed to FlightGlobal that the decision to start using the VH-92As for presidential flights still rests with the White House, rather than being a programmatic milestone.

Nine of the latest VH-92As are already available to HMX-1, according to NAVAIR. Two of 23 total aircraft are test models, with the remaining 12 examples used for pilot and aircrew training, and other VIP missions as needed.

“The VH-92A Patriot is in the midst of a phased plan to ensure a smooth, safe and timely transition from the legacy VH-3D and VH-60N aircraft,” the procurement office says.

NAVAIR and the USMC say only that HMX-1 assigns its available aircraft, including the VH-92As and still-serving VH-3Ds, VH-60Ns and VH-92As, to “various missions”.

The squadron also operates the Bell-Boeing MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor – complete with special VIP transport livery.

Additional reporting by Jan Tegler.