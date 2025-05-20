Leonardo Helicopters and UK and Ireland distributor Sloane Helicopters have celebrated their 30-year partnership by renewing their commercial agreement for another three years and unveiling a fresh order for three more AW109 Trekkers.

Sywell aerodrome, UK-based Sloane, which has been selling the Italian airframer’s products since 1995, is now approaching 109 deals for the AW109 “and we hope to reach that milestone later this year”, says managing director George George.

When it first became involved with what was then Agusta – prior to the merger with Westland Helicopters and the eventual rebranding as Leonardo – Sloane was unsure if the A109E would be a big seller.

“But we thought we would take a chance and see if the market saw what we did: a sleek, fast Italian machine,” says George. “The potential has been more than realised.”

Jacopo Borghi, vice-president of sales, Europe, for Leonardo Helicopters, hails the “incredible journey” the two companies have been on together.

“We are really looking forward to working together for many years to come,” he adds.

In addition to the three-year renewal of the distribution agreement, Sloane will take another three AW109 Trekkers – the skid-equipped variant of the AW109 GrandNew – on top of the five examples it ordered in March.