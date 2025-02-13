Turkish Aerospace (TAI) has completed low-altitude cold-weather testing of its T625 Gokbey medium-twin helicopter, operating in temperatures down to -30°C (-22°F).

Taking place in Kiruna in northern Sweden, the month-long trials saw the T625 accumulate some 60 flight hours across 60 sorties, addressing around 600 test points. Ground testing was also conducted.

Those included evaluations of simulated failure scenarios such as controllability testing at up to 176kt (326kt).

TAI has now handed over the first three production examples, the first of which was delivered to Turkey’s Gendarmerie in October last year.

A 6t helicopter with capacity for 12 passengers and two crew, the T625 is designed for both civil and military use.