The US government has cleared the possible sale of six Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters to the United Arab Emirates.

The total value of the potential sale is $1.32 billion, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The package calls for a long-range configuration of the rotorcraft, including extended-range fuel tanks as well as an air-to-air refuelling probe.

A broad range of mission systems is included, namely extensive self-protection systems and communications gear. Also listed are spare parts, logistics, and training.

The UAE already has experience with the CH-47: according to FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces directory, the UAE’s Joint Air Command operates 28 CH-47C+/F-model Chinooks, as well as several other helicopter types.

“The proposed sale will improve the United Arab Emirates’ capability to meet current and future threats by extending its range of flight operations,” says the DSCA.

“The UAE will use these assets in search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, and counterterrorism operations. The United Arab Emirates will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.”

A separate DSCA notification states that the UAE has also been cleared for a $130 million sustainment package related to the Middle Eastern Nation’s Lockheed Martin F-16 fleet.

The potential package covers components, spares, and accessories, and builds on a previous Foreign Military Sales case valued at $40.9 million.

The UAE operates 55 F-16Es in the combat role, and 21 F-16Fs in the training role. The jets are in a unique Block 60 configuration and equipped with the Northrop Grumman AN/APG-80 active electronically scanned array radar, as well as a unique infrared search and track sensor in the nose.